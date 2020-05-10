|
KAREN "SUZIE" MUTCHLER Swisher Karen "Suzie" Mutchler, 66, of Shueyville, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her home following a short illness. Services celebrating Suzie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Johnson County EMS Services. Karen Susan Mutchler was born Sept. 7, 1953, in Iowa City, the daughter of Nathaniel "Nate" and Anne (Brojir) Mutchler. She attended Iowa City schools, graduating from City High School, with the Class of 1971. In 1978, she began a job with the city of Coralville as an administrative assistant in the City Hall and for the Police Department. This job would span 42 years, four police chiefs and become her second family without a doubt. She was one of the force, one that many could and did count on, and one with a heart that was often far bigger than any one person should have. She enjoyed life, the casinos, her bowling days and the tournaments, the 4-B Club, her many friends from over the years and most of all, being Grandma to their grandchildren. Her family includes her husband and life mate, Steve Lown; daughter, Stephanie Mutchler (Ryan Rightnour); five grandchildren, Riley, Railen, Renna, Restin and Rogue; sisters, Mary Kaye Corso and Linda Mutchler; stepchildren, Brent Lown (Kelly), Michael Lown (Teresa), Robert Lown and Scott Lown (Amanda Baker); and 12 stepgrandchildren, Luke, Lily, Kia, Macy, Levi, Aubrey, Keegan, Aiden, Cooper, Katelynn, Alexia and Layton. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law, Mike Corso; stepson, Andy Lown; and step-granddaughter, Mackenzie Lown.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020