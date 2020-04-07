|
|
KAREN PARMAN Cedar Rapids Karen Parman passed away at 8:15 a.m. April 5, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Karen was born Feb. 10, 1962. She was the daughter of Claude and Mabel White. She married Matt Parman on June 16, 1984, in Cutler, Ind. Surviving are her husband, Matt; two daughters, Allyson Parman of Des Moines and Meghan (Tyler) Salzwedel of Iowa City; two brothers, Scott (Jenny) White of Carbondale, Ill., and Jerry (Susan) White of Richfield, Wis.; and two sisters, Caroline Willen of Maineville, Ohio, and Jennifer (Ted) Green of Princeville, Ill. Karen also left behind numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jeff White; and infant daughter, Avery. Karen was a breast cancer survivor of almost 20 years and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2019. Throughout her battle with cancer, her faith never wavered. She constantly felt God pulling her closer to Him as He reminded her that good comes from all things. She continually saw God's hand in everything, the good, the bad, the ugly and the beautiful. She was an amazing wife, mother, sister and friend. She will be missed by so many as she had a huge impact on people. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Please leave a message or tribute to the Parman family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020