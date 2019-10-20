|
KAREN R. MOECKLI Solon Karen R. Moeckli, 75, of Solon, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Palmer House Stable, 200 E. Main St., Solon, IA 52333. Visitation will occur from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 5 p.m. and a light dinner. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made through Gay & Ciha Funeral Services to the Eastern Iowa , Solon United Methodist Church or Iowa City Hospice. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Karen's family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Burial will held at the Bland Union Cemetery in Bland, Mo., at a later date. Karen Rae Bledsoe was born Dec. 13, 1943, the daughter of Harry O. and Leila V. (Scantlin) Bledsoe, in Owensville, Mo. She grew up in Owensville and graduated from Gasconade R2 High School in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart, Phillip A. Moeckli, on June 13, 1965, in Owensville, and gave birth to their only daughter, Jane, in 1972. Phil's career in education and administration took them to a number of different communities in the states of Missouri, Colorado and Idaho. Karen not only supported Phil in his career, but she also furthered her education, receiving her BA degree in business from the University of Missouri while Jane was in high school. She worked outside the home as a radiology technician, and then later as a credit and housing counselor. In retirement, she and Phil moved to Iowa in 2009 to be closer to Jane and her family. Karen was strong, kind, thoughtful and loving. She loved her sister and brother and their families, her dogs (Ms. Black, Madison, Rollie and Samantha), the holidays, sweets, flowers, travel and needlecraft. She loved building a close community of friends everywhere she lived. Most of all, she loved Phil, Jane and Jane's family. Her family includes her daughter and husband, Jane Moeckli and Christian Mozena; grandchildren, Evelyn and Wyatt; her sister and husband, Glenda and Donald Fuchs; sister-in-law, Lois Bledsoe; Phil's siblings, Stanley Moeckli (Loralee), Judy (Moeckli) Borutta (Robert), Patricia (Aufdenkamp) Gillespie (Brian), Charles Aufdenkamp, Deborah (Aufdenkamp) White and Christopher Aufdenkamp (Wendy); and numerous nephews and nieces. Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; parents; stepfather, Clarence Hults; and a brother, Ronald Bledsoe. Karen's family would like to thank Iowa City Hospice for their compassionate care of Karen and her family.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019