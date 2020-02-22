|
|
KAREN S. (GARRETT) PFLUGHAUPT Central City Karen S. (Garrett) Pflughaupt, 73, of Ames, formerly of Central City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Ames. Family will greet friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home conducted by Pastor Darran Whiting. Burial will take place at Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City. Karen was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Central City, Iowa, the daughter of James and Mary (Davis) Garrett. She graduated from Central City High School. On Feb. 21, 1965, Karen was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Pflughaupt. She was a cashier at Hy-Vee in Marion for 20 years as well as a farm wife. Karen was a lifetime member of the Liberty Baptist Church of Cedar Rapids. She loved going for walks with her sister, playing the piano and attending her grandchildren's activities. Karen had a love of sports. Karen is survived and lovingly remembered by her two sons, Todd Pflughaupt and Troy Pflughaupt; five grandchildren, Alyssa Cedergreen, Steven Pflughaupt, Chase (Karman) Pflughaupt, Cole Pflughaupt and Allyson Pflughaupt; and sister, Mary Jeanne Whiting. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard "Dick" Pflughaupt; brother, James Garrett; and sister, Janet Fuller. A memorial fund in Karen's memory has been established. Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020