Karen Schmid

KAREN MARIE SCHMID Central City Karen Marie Schmid, 75, of Central City, Iowa, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marion. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Karen was born June 8, 1945, the daughter of Herbert and Marie (Furler) McVay. She graduated from Alburnett High School and on Aug. 1, 1986, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marion, Karen was united in marriage to Dick Schmid. She was employed at Rockwell Collins and retired after 32 years. Karen also delivered the Cedar Rapids Gazette newspaper for many many years. Karen was a very active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and organizations within the church, including crocheting prayer shawls. She enjoyed ceramics, knitting and crocheting and family activities. Karen was an animal lover and loved being on the tractors, farm life and her chickens. She enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes. Karen had a big laugh and once she got laughing she would snort. She passed that trait onto other family members. Karen will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lynette (Dave) Faust of Worthington, Iowa, and Michelle (Bryan) Ellis of Central City; stepchildren, Gary Schmid of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Patti (Kevin) Moyer of Central City, Chris (Brenda) Schmid of Central City, Linda (Mark) Albert of Central City and Kathy (Kerry Bevier) Mosley of Fort Madison, Iowa; 24 grandchildren, Clint, Robyn, Kyra, Cami, Jennifer, Jared, Jordan, Jake, Jason, Tani, Matt, Sarah, Linsey, Austin, Dylan, Jamie, Zach, Jessi, Mike, Kassidy, Amanda, Amber, Katie and Maddie; 29 great-grandchildren and three more on the way; and two brothers, Ed (Bev) McVay of Urbana, Iowa, and Ron (Cathie) McVay of Walker, Iowa. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dick. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marion. Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
