KAREN SUE WHITE Williamsburg Karen Sue White was born Dec. 23, 1953, in Bloomfield, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar Burton and Helen Maxine (Cortum) Hamberg. While growing up, she lived in various parts of Iowa, before moving to Iowa County. She graduated from Williamsburg High School. Karen was united in marriage to Clarence "Butch" Richard White Jr., on Aug. 22, 1987, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. She worked for many years as a cook at Middle America, Colony Haus, Ox Yoke Interstate and Highland Ridge in Williamsburg. Karen was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Conroy. She enjoyed camping with the group, gardening, sewing, baking, spending time with her family and friends and going to her grandchildren's activities. Karen died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, at the age of 66 years. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Jeremi) Lown of North English; four grandchildren, Keyden and Kailor Lown, and Savannah amd Sierra Levell; a stepdaughter, Tammy White of Mesa, Ariz.; five stepgrandchildren, Autumn (Jake) Burroughs, Brittany and Ryan Johnson, and Qaban and Adriana Klott; five stepgreat-grandchildren; three sisters, Evelyn Paradies of Lawrence, Kan., Alice Lombard of Ottumwa and Linda (Al) Schwarting of Williamsburg; and a brother, Frank Hamberg of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Butch; a son, Stacy Levell; and a brother-in-law, Fred Paradies. Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Pastor Luke Caster will officiate. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A general memorial fund has been established. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 15, 2020