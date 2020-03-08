|
|
KAREN VLASEK Ely Karen Vlasek, 75, of Ely, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Mercy Nursing Honor Guard prayer will begin at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: St. John's Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Karen was born July 1, 1944, in Jefferson, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd Shain and Dorothy Bird. She graduated from Jefferson High School and Broadlawns School of Nursing. Karen married Jim Vlasek on Nov. 5, 1965, in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Mercy Medical Center as an O.B. nurse for 38 years until she retired. Karen was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church and volunteered at Soroptimist International of the Americas and the humane society. She loved gardening, bird watching, and traveling with family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Jim Vlasek of Ely; children, Angie (Joe) DuBois of Chardon, Ohio, Greg Vlasek (Vickie) of Cedar Rapids and Julie Ozmun (Marc) of Swisher; sister, Susan Zumwalt and nephew, Kirk, both of Pennsylvania; and grandkids, Evan DuBois, Paul DuBois, Gavin Ozmun, Makayla Ozmun and Will, Wyatt and Weston Vlasek. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Shain; mother, Dorothy Bird; and brother-in-law, Phil Zumwalt. Memorials may be directed to Waypoint Services or the Cedar Valley Humane Society. Please share a memory of Karen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020