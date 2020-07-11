KARI MARIE KUTCHER Cedar Rapids Kari Marie Kutcher, 35, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away at her home due to complications related to heat exhaustion on Monday, July 6, 2020. Kari was born on Aug. 5, 1984, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Patricia Kutcher. She was a graduate of Iowa City High School, Class of 2002, and went on to receive her Bachelor's of Business Administration in finance. After graduating from the University of Iowa College of Business, Kari worked in both finance and retail. Kari enjoyed spending time with family, watching movies, shopping, laughing and taking care of her three fur babies. Kari spent much of her life courageously battling both mental illness and alcoholism. Kari is survived by her fiance, Peter Mulac of Cedar Rapids; her mother, Patricia of Iowa City; her siblings, Logan (Rachel) Kutcher of Denver, Colo., Clint Kutcher (Amanda Lusk) of Walcott, Iowa, and Carmon Kutcher (Ray Wolski) of Chicago; her four uncles, Bill (Sharon), Terry (Kim) and Tom (Tracey) Kutcher, and Tom (Jane) Craver; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; her uncle, Denny Craver; and her grandparents, Ralph and Marie Craver and Eldon and Mary Kutcher. Private funeral services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations may be directed to the Kari Kutcher Memorial Fund, c/o GreenState Credit Union, P.O. Box 800, North Liberty, IA 52317. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
