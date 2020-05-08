|
KARINE HATESA LEOTA-EVANS Cedar Rapids Karine Hatesa Leota-Evans, 16, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on April 20, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Home going services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Serenity. Karine was a sweet, loving, well-mannered and soft-spoken daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin. She loved to watch and take pictures of sunsets, road trips to her aunts and uncles in Missouri and Wisconsin, sing, dance, connecting on social media, shopping and her cat Miss Samoa. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew and loved her. Karine was preceded in death by her mother/grandmother, Karine Hatesa Apineru-Evans. Left to cherish Karine's memories are her parents, Jennifer and Nofoasaefa Leota; sisters, Fagaeolemasina "Mary" and Taofegauia'i "Amayah"; brother, Rapi Quincy; father/grandfather, Shawn Evans; her Apineru Family; and her Leota Family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemeorial.com under obituaries. Messages from your sisters. A message to my little sister: Karine, this was such unexpected timing, I was hoping to go see grandma first, but I guess you beat me to it. You were such a special girl, beautiful and always full of imagination and the resemblance between the two of us is uncanny. This year 2020, I am to graduate high school, and I was hoping to finally get to meet you in person, I loved our long phone calls but I wanted the real life version of everything but I guess that shall wait till it is my turn to join you up there. It has been four years since I have heard your sweet voice, and it pains me to say I was not able to hear it again one final time before your departure. Here on Earth everything feels different, there is an emptiness. I hope you're dancing in the sky; I hope you're singing in the angel's choir, and I hope the angels know what they have. It must be so nice up in Heaven since you arrived. Never had I ever cried a river of tears, but when you decided to leave there was no holding back, the 4 oceans could not withstand the flood of tears that ran quickly down my face. But I am sorry, I never told you all I wanted to say, never had I imagined living without you, but I know you're shining down on me from Heaven. Tell grandma, Mama Susie, Pops, Nana, Pago and everyone we love up there with you that I said I hope one day I can make all of them proud, and that I miss all of them very much. I am your big sister Rine, and I hope you know how much I love you uso! Always and forever, till no end. -- Taofegauiai Amayah Leota To my dearest beloved baby sister, No words can explain how much I love and miss you, it's even harder for me to write this to you because I never thought of losing you in such a short period of time. Ever since I heard the news of your loss I didn't know what to do or how to feel but deep inside there's a pain that I never felt in a long time, especially losing my own baby sister it was something really unexpected and heartbreaking. I was really looking forward to seeing you one day and spending time with you and have a sisterly bond with you that I will cherish every moment of it. But now without you, my life will be like a book without page numbers. The story will go on, but it might feel out of order. I miss her, my sister, her spirit dulled to a whisper. My sister was a gift I never asked for, but I always wanted. A lost sister is like the missing piece in the game of life. When she was alive, I didn't always miss my sister - now I can't stop missing her. See you when I see you ok, kisses to the sky to you uso. I love you with every beat of my heart and I miss you every day of my life. --Your older sister, Fagaeolemasina Mary Leota.
Published in The Gazette on May 8, 2020