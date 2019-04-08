KARL GRANT "WOODY" WOODSON Sequim, Wash. Karl Grant "Woody" Woodson, 84, died March 19, 2019, at Virginia Mason Hospital, Seattle, Wash., after complications from a heart attack. He had been living in Sequim, Wash., since 2003. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 59 years in 2013, Barbara Ellen Alexander Woodson. His older brother, David Douglas Woodson, also preceded him in death in Florida in 2001. He is survived by his younger brother, Bruce A. Woodson, Pittsburgh, Pa.; a step-mother, Jayne Woodson, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and by his twin sons and daughter-in-law, Andrew B. Woodson and Marnie C. Woodson, Sequim, Wash., and John W. Woodson, Phoenix, Ariz. He has seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Cremation and pre-interment services were performed at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel in Sequim. He was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to parents Beryl Clarence and Adelaide Marie Shors Woodson, and he learned his spirited love of the land when his family moved to a farm just east of Cedar Rapids. He graduated from the Class of 1953 at Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids. Woody met the love of his life, Barbara, while in the Long Beach area. They married Nov. 19, 1955. Woody got his bachelor's and master's degree in education arts from Cal State University - Los Angeles, and he began a teaching career that spanned 37 valuable years. They moved to Wyoming in 1973, and Sequim, Wash., in 2003. Woody's remains will be cremated and interred next to his wife at Tahoma National Cemetery with full veteran colors in Kent, Wash., starting at 9:30 a.m. with a following Celebration of Life luncheon to be held at the KSQM-FM Conference Room at 609 W. Washington, Suite 17 in Sequim starting at 2 p.m. All who knew him and his wife are welcome to attend. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary