Karl Whiting

KARL LESTER WHITING Marion Karl Lester Whiting, 90, of Hubbard, Iowa, formerly of Marion, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Hubbard Care Center after a long illness. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Rev. Dale Galwatz of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion will officiate at the graveside. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Marion is assisting the family. Karl was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Marion, Iowa, the son of Willis and Lena (Van Fossen) Whiting. He was a 1947 graduate of Atkins High School. On Sept. 24, 1950, Karl was united in marriage to LaVonne "Bonnie" Schlotterbeck. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean conflict. Karl was a member of the Marion American Legion Post No. 298 and St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. He farmed near Springville, Iowa, and worked at Rockwell Collins for 31 years. Karl enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading westerns, family vacations and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Karl is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of nearly 70 years, Bonnie Whiting of Hubbard; three daughters, Janet (David) Mannetter of Hubbard, Lorrie (Steven) Burkey of Springfield, Mo., and Peggy (Jon) Barnes of Mount Vernon, Iowa; six granddaughters, Heidi (Matthew Butler) Mannetter of Des Moines, Iowa, Traci (Joshua) Nessa of Colo, Iowa, Katie (Eli) Zoske of St. Anthony, Iowa, Melanie (Joshua) Umbdenstock of Swisher, Iowa, Jill (Shane) Nestor of Las Vegas, Nev., and Jennifer (Adam) DuBois of Marion; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Mary) Whiting; one sister-in-law, Lois Schlotterbeck; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents; sister, Betty Rawson; and two brothers, Paul and Lloyd Whiting. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Karl's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Karl at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
under obituaries.