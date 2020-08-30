KARLA GILBERT Marion Karla Gilbert, 65, of Marion, Iowa, died Aug. 19, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital with her family at her side. Karla was born July 16, 1955, in Keokuk, Iowa, to Kenneth West and Peggy Colleen (Shoemaker) Howard. Karla married Justin Gilbert in 1977. Karla is survived by her husband; two sons, Kenneth (Leah) and Keith (Amanda) Gilbert of Seattle, Wash., and Des Moines, Iowa respectively; and a sister, Judy Messina of Arizona. Karla was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kory Gilbert; a brother, Clifford Howard; and two sisters, Karen Howard, in infancy, and Marlene (Robert) Schultz. There will be no visitation and internment will be at a later date. Karla will be buried in Oakland Cemetery, Keokuk, Iowa.



