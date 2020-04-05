|
KARMA J. (MINARD) MARTINSON Cedar Rapids Karma J. (Minard) Martinson, 80, passed peacefully on March 24, 2020. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Marshalltown, Iowa. A celebration of Karma's life will be held at a later date. Karma was born July 28, 1939, in Marshalltown, to Harold and Velma Minard. She was a proud graduate of Marshalltown High, Class of '57. Karma met and fell in love with Charles Aubrey Martinson (Charlie). They laughed, danced and lived in Ames, Iowa; Rolla, Mo.; Wayzata, Minn.; Memphis and Nashville, Tenn.; and Pompano Beach, Fla. Karma and Charlie adored their children, LeeAnn and Chip (Chip was a "chip off the ol' block" who continues to represent the best in his dad). Karma is survived by daughter, LeeAnn Martinson Longhini; husband, John; their son, Joseph Longhini, and his wife, Sarah. Karma also is survived by her son, Chip Martinson, his wife, Lisa, and their daughters, Lizzie and Emma. Karma also is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Karma was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Douglas E. Minard; and her former husband, Charlie Martinson. A special thank-you to (the late) Doug Minard and Barbara Minard, their children, Teri, Tim and Michelle, Doug and Sue, Mike and Angela, as well as Ronald and Corinne Scott. Karma's love ran deep for this bunch and we are eternally grateful for their love and support through the years. To Karma's niece Dolonna, you'll always be her second daughter and to Donita and Deanna, you'll always be so special to her. To Fred Martinson and (the late) Vivian "Aunt Sis" Duncan, thank you. To lifelong friends, Marlene O. and Dick McDonald, thank you for everything. To Jan, Jackie, Darlene, Patti, Twyla and (the late) Val, thank you for your years of love and friendship. A heartfelt thank you to Chris at Cedar Crest Apartments. To everyone at Heritage Specialty Care — we appreciate you and we love you. Karma loved her coffee, snickerdoodles, jazz music, ushering for the Cedar Rapids Symphony, working as a Greek house mom, going to Riverside Casino and playing Yahtzee. She was happiest spending time with family, especially her grandkids, Joseph, Lizzie and Emma. Cards can be sent to Chip Martinson, 2751 N. Lefeber Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53210.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 5, 2020