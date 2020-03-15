|
KARMEN A. SHEDENHELM Cedar Rapids Karmen A. Shedenhelm, 79, of Cedar Rapids died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home. Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. The Rev. Scott Meador will officiate. There will be a visitation on Monday at the State Room at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia (Tom) Haring and Becky (Garry) Copeland, all of Cedar Rapids; and five grandchildren, Tyler, Ryley and Abby Copeland and Andrew and Christopher Haring. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert and Gary; her son, Michael; an infant brother, Kirk; and her parents. Karmen was born on Oct. 6, 1940, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Edwin and Gilberta (Green) Krueger. She graduated in the first class from Jefferson High School and later attended Coe College in its music program. Karmen married Robert on Sept. 25, 1961. He passed away in 1967. She later married Gary Shedenhelm on Aug. 9, 1968, in Rock Island, Ill. Gary passed away in 2001. Karmen was the organist at Turner Funeral Homes as well as Cedar Memorial for more than 60 years. She also played the organ for several local churches and community events. Karmen was a member of Lovely Lane United Methodist Church, Quilts of Valor, United Methodist Women and CRATOS. Karmen enjoyed music, traveling, shopping, and the time spent with her beloved family and many friends. Karmen was a very talented musician as well as being blessed with an outgoing and warm personality. Through her music, she touched many lives. She truly was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Karmen's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. The family would like to thank the staff at Essence of Life for the wonderful care given to Karmen.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020