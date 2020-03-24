|
KAROL KAY STORJOHANN Reinbeck Karol Kay Storjohann, 76, of Reinbeck, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, following a lengthy illness. Because of COVID-19, to protect the health and safety of all, services are currently being limited as required by state and local authorities and the CDC. Check the funeral home website for the latest COVID-19 update. A private family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, at Reinbeck Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for Karol will be held at a later date and information on those details will be announced, when those services are set. Memorials may be directed to the family. We encourage those who can't be in attendance to leave a message of condolence or share a memory on our website by visiting www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020