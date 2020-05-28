|
KAROL MARY KOCH Fairfax Karol Mary Koch, 76 of Fairfax, died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Private services are being held with burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Fairfax. Teahen Funeral Home is assisting the family. Karol is survived by seven children, Kathy (Duane) Ducat, Kewaunee, Wis., Jim (Karen) Koch and Michael Koch (Lynda Hartig), both of Cedar Rapids, Mark (Yvonne) Koch, Iowa City, Holly (Jason) Reed, Cedar Rapids, and Paul (Robin) Koch and Mitzi (Chase) Fields, both of Fairfax; 23 grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane (Peter) Reichenauer, Helen (Duane) Hawker and Velma (John) Krapfl; and brothers, Charles (Ann) Recker and Donald (Joan) Recker. Karol was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James; and siblings, Germaine (Alphonse) Kelchen, Esther (John) Reichenaur, Louis (Mildred) Recker Sr., Margaret Ann Recker, Robert Recker, George (Maureen) Recker, Ralph (Eileen) Recker and David Recker. Karol was born Feb. 2, 1944, in Dubuque, the daughter of George and Ludwina Burkle Recker. She graduated from St. Francis Xavier High School in 1962. She married James Koch on Nov. 14, 1964, in Dyersville. Karol was a homemaker and worked for 26 years in food production at General Mills. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Karol loved crafts, bargain shopping, home decorating shows and trying new recipes. She enjoyed her travels to the Mediterranean with her husband and Christmas in the mountains of Winter Park, Colo., with her children. Above all, Karol loved to laugh and have family gatherings. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Karol's family would like to thank the staff at West Ridge Care Center for the wonderful care they gave to her. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 28, 2020