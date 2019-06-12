Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Karol Weakland Obituary
KAROL KAY WEAKLAND Cedar Rapids An angel gained her wings on June 10, 2019. Karol Kay Weakland, we are relieved that you are at peace, but our hearts ache and miss you so, already! You were simply the bestest! An amazing human, friend, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and grandmother, an unconditionally loving, non-judgmental spirit of this world. To know her was to love her. She radiated grace and simplicity and had an ease about her that is rare. It's tough to pull off looking adorable when cancer takes over your body, but somehow you managed that, too! So many lives would not have been the same without you in it, and we will all forever miss and cherish the joy and love you gave us! Just like your fortune cookie said, "You are with old friends now!" We love you so!
Published in The Gazette on June 12, 2019
