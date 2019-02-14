Home

Kasey A. Hines Obituary
KASEY A. HINES Center Point Kasey A. Hines, 22, of Center Point, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Center Point United Methodist Church. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, at the church. Arrangements made by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Kasey was born on Sept. 4, 1996, in Cedar Rapids. She was a 2015 graduate of Center Point-Urbana Community Schools. She loved Winnie the Pooh and traveling. Kasey had an infectious laugh and beautiful smile. Kasey touched many lives and her memory will be cherished forever. Kasey is survived by her father, Todd Hines and special friend, Jane Oglesby of Center Point; mother, Michelle Hines of Arizona; siblings, Mitchell (Megan) Hines and their children, Kaelyn, Harper, Beckett, Liam and Micah, all of Georgia, Justin Hines of Arizona, and Kirstyn Hines (Spencer Osborn) of Kansas City; grandparents, James and Patricia Hines of Waterloo, Iowa, and Rod and Monica Zabel of Arizona; aunt, Dawn Hines and her daughter, Hailey Hines of Hudson, Iowa; uncle, Aaron Zabel of Arizona; and aunt, Alicia Zabel and her daughter, Ashlyn Wilson. Kasey had an amazing support system throughout her life, including her family, school, community, doctors and nurses. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Give Kids The World Village, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
