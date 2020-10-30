1/1
Kathee Kempf Felton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHEE KEMPF FELTON Fairfax Kathee Kempf Felton of Fairfax passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Per Kathee's wishes, no services are planned. Kathee Kempf Felton was born March 14, 1955, the daughter of John and Mary Kempf. Kathee was a graduate of La Salle High School. Kathee was the manager of K-B Toys in Westdale Mall for 24 years. She then worked in banking until the time of her retirement. Kathee enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with family. Kathee was a very caring and giving person who always was willing to help others. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Bob Jones. Left to cherish Kathee's memories are her husband of 23 years, Scotty; her beloved dog Lewis; her two sisters, Debra Jones and Mary (John) Cooper; her two brothers, Josh (Angel) Farrell and Nick Farrell; her niece, Megan Grissom; and her nephews, who she loved as her own grandchildren, Wes, Everest, Tai, Brody and Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contributions be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved