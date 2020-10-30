KATHEE KEMPF FELTON Fairfax Kathee Kempf Felton of Fairfax passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Per Kathee's wishes, no services are planned. Kathee Kempf Felton was born March 14, 1955, the daughter of John and Mary Kempf. Kathee was a graduate of La Salle High School. Kathee was the manager of K-B Toys in Westdale Mall for 24 years. She then worked in banking until the time of her retirement. Kathee enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading and spending time with family. Kathee was a very caring and giving person who always was willing to help others. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Bob Jones. Left to cherish Kathee's memories are her husband of 23 years, Scotty; her beloved dog Lewis; her two sisters, Debra Jones and Mary (John) Cooper; her two brothers, Josh (Angel) Farrell and Nick Farrell; her niece, Megan Grissom; and her nephews, who she loved as her own grandchildren, Wes, Everest, Tai, Brody and Henry. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that any memorial contributions be directed to St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com
