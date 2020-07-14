Katherine Cabral

KATHERINE KAY CABRAL Cedar Rapids Katherine Kay Cabral, 66, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Cedar Rapids, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born to Isol and Stella Walker in her grandmother's house in Albuquerque, N.M., on July 7, 1954. She lived her life providing care and comfort to family and friends, often sacrificing her needs for others. She was very proud of her children and always was their biggest cheerleader (whoo, whoo, whoo). She is survived by her sons, Michael and John; grandchildren, Jason, Jessica, Kayla, John Jr., Madison, Alexander and Christopher; great-grandson, Aiden; brother, Isol Dee; sisters, Pearl, Rita and Clora Ann; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joey; brothers, Truman Ray, Jimmie Mac and Rex; and sisters, Carolyn and Christine. Please honor Kay's memory by expressing your love to those close to you by giving them "hugs and kisses." You will never be forgotten by all of the souls who you touched. We all love you and you will be missed!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store