KATHERINE ELAINE (HANDLEY) NULL Cedar Rapids Katherine Elaine (Handley) Null, 70, a resident of Heritage Specialty Care, passed away in her sleep on Friday, May 17, 2019. She had requested cremation with no services. Katherine bravely battled MS most of her adult life. She graduated from Jefferson High School in 1967. She married Doug Null of Cedar Rapids in 1968 and they moved to Kingman, Ariz. They later divorced and Kathy moved back to Cedar Rapids and became a licensed barber/stylist and enjoyed working with her clients. She is survived by her sons, Mike Null (Patty Gordon) of Kingman, Ariz., and Chad Null (Summer) of Denver; grandchildren, Luke, Blaze and Autumn Null; and brothers, Sylvester Jr., Edward, Joseph and David Handley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester Sr. and Evelyn (Roberts) Handley; and a sister, Mary Catherine Handley. Katherine loved and cherished her family. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and card games. She was great with arts and crafts and knitted and sowed many gifts for family and friends. She will be dearly missed. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019