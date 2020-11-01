KATHERINE MARIE KASPER Iowa City Katherine Marie Kasper, 89, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, while under hospice care at her assisted living apartment in Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, with Father Beckman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Church. Katherine was born July 29, 1931, in Iowa City, the daughter of Otto and Edna (Griffin) Rohret. Katherine was raised in Cosgrove. On Oct. 25, 1955, Katherine married Frederick Kasper at St. Peter in Cosgrove. Katherine retired from the University of Iowa in 1997. Before that, Katherine had been employed at Northwestern Bell, South Slope Telephone and Penn Elementary. She enjoyed camping, bicycling, traveling and spending time with her family. She and her husband, Frederick, spent more than 15 winters in Texas during retirement. Katherine and her husband Frederick were members of St. Wenceslaus Church for over 60 years while living in North Liberty and Iowa City. They relocated to Menomonee Falls, Wis., in 2016 to be near their daughter and son-in-law. Katherine is survived by her daughter, Jeannette (Steven) Choate of Menomonee Falls, Wis.; her granddaughter, Michelle (George) Behlke of Palmyra, Pa.; two siblings, Shirley Skay of West Branch and Dean Rohret of Iowa City; her brother-in-law, Eugene Bell of Marion; and numerous nieces and nephews. Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frederick, in 2016; her sisters, Marilyn Bell and Margaret Finken; brothers-in-law, Thomas Skay, Kenneth Finken and John D. Meade; and sisters-in-law, Karen Rohret and Doris Meade. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
