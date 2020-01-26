|
|
KATHERINE MARY WEILER Robins A Celebration of Life for Katherine Mary (Katie, MK) Weiler will be celebrated from 2 to 5 p.m. Feb. 8, 2020, at Lowe Park, 4500 N. 10th St., Marion, Iowa. Special musical performances at 2:30, 3:15 (especially for Xavier choir friends to come sing) and 4:30 p.m. All friends are invited to celebrate Katie's very full, but short life. For more information, go to facebook.com/katie.weiler. Also https://www.the gazette.com/obituaries/katherinemary-weiler-20191201-0000191312-01.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020