KATHERYN FAY EVANS MCARTOR Cedar Rapids Katheryn Fay Evans McArtor (Kay, Kathy, Chatty Kathy, Mom, Auntie Kay, Moe) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was called to Heaven on Sept. 7, 2020. Kay was born to Clifford S. and Oma F. (Talcott) Evans on April 23, 1936. She grew up with a special brother, Clifford R. (Butch) Evans. She attended Garfield School and Franklin High School. Katheryn Evans had a very busy and fulfilling life. After graduating from Franklin High in 1954, she immediately started her working career at the Cedar Rapids Real Estate Board. She married the boy across the street, Jack R. McArtor, on April 29, 1956. Together they had two exceptional children. After her children were born, she continued to work mornings for Scott's Transportation. From 1965 to 1971, Kathy and Jack opened and ran a small cafe, Chatty Kathy's, in the Town and Country Shopping Center. With the food industry still a driving passion, she started running her own catering business. In 1974, a call came asking if she would like to be the "token female" at Prudential Insurance. She accepted the position and was an agent there until 1983 when she decided to work for State Farm until her retirement in 2002. She always wanted to be involved with people and her job history proves this to be true. Kathy was a bridge and 500 card player and volunteer for more than 10 years with the SCORE organization. Her summers were spent at the family cabin in Prairieburg, Iowa, as she entertained over hundreds of family and friends throughout the years. Katheryn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jack McArtor; her two exceptional children, Jaclin R. Hernandez and Mitchell E. McArtor and his wife, Lora Holland; her granddaughters, Tori Coffman and husband, Jared Coffman, and Laci Hernandez and husband, Adam Carlson. Kathy also was blessed with two great-grandchildren, Nash and McKay Coffman. Kathy lived by the words "I'm glad I did instead of I wish I had" and "You can't go around throwing perfume on everyone else and not get a few drops on yourself." A private family celebration of Kathy's full and beautiful life will be at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. The service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/76551550
. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. In lieu of flowers, Kathy requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Mercy Hall-Perrine Cancer Center or Oldorf Hospice House. Please leave a message or tribute to the McArtor family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.