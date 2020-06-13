Kathleen A. "Kathy" Fountain
KATHLEEN A. "KATHY" FOUNTAIN Iowa City Kathleen A. "Kathy" Fountain, 81, lifelong resident of this area, died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Briarwood Care Center in Iowa City. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Eastern Iowa Alzheimer's Association. For a complete obituary, or to share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. "Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one, a mask will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Kathy's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
3193381132
