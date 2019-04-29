KATHLEEN "KATHY" A. MIZNER Fairfax Kathleen "Kathy" A. Mizner, 64, of Fairfax, passed away at her home on Friday morning, April 26, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids, with Pastor David King officiating. Friends may visit with Kathy's family from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the church. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Kathy is survived by her husband, Donald, Cedar Rapids; children, Sara (Richard) Reed, Cedar Rapids, Scott Mizner, Fairfax and Shelly Mizner, Fairfax; grandchildren, Natalie, Grace, April and Tiffany; and brother, Matt (Patty) Stewart, Homestead. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Ann (Sykora) Stewart; and her brother, Mark Stewart. Kathleen was born June 8, 1954, in Cedar Rapids, where she lived for many years until moving to Fairfax. She was a 1972 graduate of Prairie High School and was employed at Rockwell Collins for 39 years until her retirement. Kathy was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan and also a founding member of the Iowa City Golden Retriever Club. She also enjoyed researching her family genealogy. The family would especially like to thank the members of Hospice Compassus for the wonderful care they provided to Kathy during her illness. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice Compassus, Cedar Rapids. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.papich-kubafs.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary