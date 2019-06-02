KATHLEEN "KATHY" ANDORF Marion Kathleen "Kathy" Andorf, 60, of Marion, formerly of Hudson, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Kathy was born April 11, 1959, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Gordon and Nora (Kilbourne) Rickert. She graduated from Hudson High School and continued on to receive her bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. On Nov. 4, 1983, Kathy was united in marriage to James "Jim" Andorf. She worked at the call center for MCI World Communications. Kathy enjoyed reading, listening to music, being outdoors and cooking for friends and family. She loved softball and basketball, and she especially loved watching her kids play sports. Kathy's greatest joy was being with her family, especially her grandchildren. Kathy is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Jim Andorf; three daughters, Becky (Shane) Lienau, Beth Andorf and Rubie Andorf; son, John Andorf; grandchildren, Jason Sherman, Lincoln Rose Lienau and Madeline and Sophie Andorf; mother, Nora Rickert; two sisters, Ellen Rickert and Leigh (Charles) White; two brothers, Frank (Mary) and Andy (Melanie) Rickert; stepson, Jeremiah (Carla) Andorf; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Gordon Rickert. Memorials may be directed to the family in Kathy's memory. Please share a memory of Kathy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary