Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Sewell


1947 - 2019
Kathleen Ann "Kathy" Sewell Obituary
KATHLEEN "KATHY" ANN SEWELL Cedar Rapids Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Sewell, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. A visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel. Burial to follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Kathleen Ann Sewell was born Sept. 26, 1947, the daughter of Kenneth and Arlene (Edwards) Sewell. She retired from Rockwell after working there for several years. Kathy enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the Mississippi River, traveling, volunteering for Republican political events, and most of all, loved spending time with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Julie Bennett. Left to cherish Kathy's memories are her son, John Scroggins of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Justice, Justin and Caitlyn; great-granddaughter, Willow; three siblings, Bruce (Delaine) Sparks of Springville, Ill., Rochelle Sparks of Cedar Rapids and Annette (Mike) Messina of Cedar Rapids; and son-in-law, Rick (Connie) Bennett. Memorials maybe directed to the Olivet Neighborhood Mission in Kathy's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
