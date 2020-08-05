1/1
Kathleen "Kathy" Barron
1945 - 2020
KATHLEEN "KATHY" BARRON Marion Kathleen "Kathy" Barron, 75, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Manorcare Health Services in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. All attendees are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Inurnment will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Kathy was born July 20, 1945, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (Ennis) Snitkey. On Feb. 7, 1981, in El Paso, Texas, she was united in marriage to Art Barron. Kathy was employed for more than 40 years at Rockwell Collins as a procedure writer and quality engineer manager. She was hard working and a very dedicated person. Kathy loved watching Iowa women's basketball and was a season ticket holder. She also enjoyed occasional gambling trips. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Art Barron of Marion; four children, Angela (Nick) Santoro of Chicago, Maribel (Glen) Pugliese, Arturo Jr. (Priscilla) Barron and Moraima Barron, all of El Paso, Texas; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Santoro, Michele Santoro, Joseph Santoro, Michael Santoro, Sarai Pugliese, Marissa (Raymond) Hernandez, Safaina Barron, Dylan Barron and Raymond Campos; two great-grandchildren, Zaden Pugliese and Kaylee Hernandez; sister, Mary Virginia "Ginger" (Philip) Kuhn of Waukee, Iowa; brother, Philip (Carol) Snitkey of Clive, Iowa; seven brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Mark Snitkey. Please share a memory of Kathy at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
AUG
11
Inurnment
02:00 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
