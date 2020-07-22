1/1
Kathleen Bossler
1943 - 2020
KATHLEEN ANN (STALLMAN) BOSSLER Van Horne Kathleen Ann (Stallman) Bossler, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Garden View Care Center in O'Fallon, Mo. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:45 p.m. Friday, July 24, with a memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. Interment will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax. Memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association. Because of COVID-19, masks should be worn during visitation and the service Kathleen was born March 4, 1943, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Francis and Evelyn (Boddicker) Stallman. She graduated from Van Horne High School. On June 1, 1965, she was united in marriage to Gary Bossler in Van Horne. The couple farmed near Van Horne and Kathleen worked as a secretary and bookkeeper at Farm Service in Van Horne for many years. She also worked as an assistant to Joe Conlin with Iowa Realty before moving to Missouri to be near her son Troy and his family. Kathleen dearly loved her family and was happiest when she was feeding them all, babysitting or helping them in some other way. Although she only had one son, Troy, her nephews, niece and all the next generation were hers to dote on and care for. Nobody staged an Easter egg hunt better than Kathleen! When she was able, she even cared for fellow residents when she lived at Sunnymere Retirement Community in Aurora, Ill., and at Garden View Care Center in O'Fallon, Mo. She never was one to sit still for long. She is survived by her son, Troy (Meredith) Bossler of Foristell, Mo.; three grandchildren, Ashley, Hannah and Garrett Bossler; her brother, Don (Mary) Stallman of Cedar Rapids; and her sister, Sharon (Stan) Wacha of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary, in 2007; and her sister, Joan Schrader, in 1980. Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:45 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
JUL
24
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Home
JUL
25
Interment
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Kathleen. I was 2 years behind her in high school and always looked up to her. I thought she was stunning, and I loved watching her play basketball - and got to play a little with her. We were both guards. Her sister, Sharon, then played with me as a guard on our championship team in 1962. My thoughts and prayers go out to Sharon and all of the family. Marj Dutton Stephenson
Marjorie Stephenson
Friend
