I am so sorry to hear about Kathleen. I was 2 years behind her in high school and always looked up to her. I thought she was stunning, and I loved watching her play basketball - and got to play a little with her. We were both guards. Her sister, Sharon, then played with me as a guard on our championship team in 1962. My thoughts and prayers go out to Sharon and all of the family. Marj Dutton Stephenson

