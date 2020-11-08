1/1
Kathleen C. "Kate" (Paul) Desotel
1928 - 2020
KATHLEEN "KATE" C. (PAUL) DESOTEL Central City Kathleen "Kate" C. (Paul) DeSotel, 92, of Central City, entered her heavenly home on Nov. 3, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her faith in God gave her peace. A public visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. A private funeral service will take place at the Chapel of Memories with burial to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A livestream for this service can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/86316383 at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Kate was born April 25, 1928, to Ernest and Ada (Wells) Paul in Center Point, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Robert L. DeSotel "Bob" on June 17, 1945, in Marion, Iowa. She worked 29 years at Collins/Rockwell International and a member of Alice Methodist Church. Kate was a devoted wife, mother to six children, grandmother and great-grandmother. She found great joy in cooking for her family, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. She loved to do crafts, knitting, crocheting and spent countless hours playing her organ. She is survived by her brother, Everett (Ann) Paul of Georgia; her daughters, Shirley (Lincoln) Champagne, Middletown, Conn., Rosemary Jenkins, New Port Richey, Fla., Kay (Brad) Clark, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; her son, Mike (Tonda) DeSotel, Central City, Iowa; 17 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ada Paul; husband, Robert "Bob" DeSotel (2000); infant daughter, Linda Marie DeSotel (1945); son, John R. DeSotel (2006); her brothers, Robert "Bob" Paul, Gerald Paul, Merle and Melvin Paul (infant twins), Ted Paul, Darwin "Clem" Paul and Ernest "Ernie" Paul; and sister, Alberta (Paul) Begley. Memorials in Kate's name may be directed to Camp Courageous. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
NOV
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
can be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/86316383
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
