KATHLEEN D. BRUCE Cedar Rapids Kathleen D. Bruce, 95, of Hiawatha, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. A public visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A private memorial Mass will follow at the chapel. Private family graveside services were already held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Please visit for the complete obituary previously published at www.cedarmemorial.com/Obituary/2020 /Apr/Kathleen-D-Bruce/.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 14, 2020.