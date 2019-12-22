|
KATHLEEN DIANE SANDSTROM WEGMAN Iowa City Kathleen Diane Sandstrom Wegman, 72, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A memorial gathering to celebrate Kathy's life will be held this April. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of the Animal Center Foundation, 2456 S. Riverside Dr., Iowa City, IA 52246 (facf.org). Kathy was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Earl and Virginia Ritchie Sandstrom. She was a graduate of Washington High School and Kirkwood Community College. Kathy was a dedicated nurse at UIHC for over 30 years. On Sept. 24, 1987, Kathy married Tom Wegman. Kathy and Tom both were well-known artists. Their artistic focus on beading was a result of their common interest in collecting Native American crafts. Kathy enjoyed world travel, gardening, antiquing and time spent with animals, both domestic and wild. She was a free spirit with a wonderful sense of humor. Kathy loved time spent with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. Kathy is survived by her three siblings, Nancy Sandstrom (Craig Brown) of Cedar Rapids, Barbara Orgren (Carl) of Iowa City and Steve Sandstrom (Nancy) of Cedar Rapids; Tom's daughter, Syril Wegman Strickler, and granddaughter, Alexandra Joy Strickler; sister-in-law, Doris Marchael; cousins, Scotta Jones (Mark Duke) and Rick Ritchie (Meri); nieces and nephew, Jennifer Sandstrom and her children, Emma, Alex, Nicholas, and Madison, Elizabeth Haske (Jim) and their children, Amelia and Bryce; Chad Witz (Mandi) and children, Jada and Jackson, Channa Davenport and children, Cruz and Chloe; and Tom's former spouse, Marcia Wegman. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom, and his son, Kyle; and her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. Online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019