|
|
KATHLEEN CONBOY DOUGHERTY Red Wing, Minn. Kathleen Conboy Dougherty died at St. Crispin Living Community, Red Wing, Minn., on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born in Volga City, Iowa, the daughter of John (Jack) Conboy and Anna Samp Conboy on July 6, 1923. At the age of 11, they moved to Strawberry Point, Iowa, and she graduated from that high school in 1940. She attended Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) for two years, taught third grade in Greeley, Iowa, from 1942 to 1944 and third grade in Anamosa from 1945 to 1949. She married Neal Dougherty in 1948. They had a son, James, in 1949 and a daughter, Marybess, in 1951. She was a "stay-at-home Mom" till 1956 when she returned to the Anamosa school system as a fourth-grade teacher. After obtaining a B.A. degree at the University of Iowa, she started the junior high library and taught eighth-grade reading for one year. In 1964, she became the Anamosa High School librarian, a position she held for 20 years. She was grateful for some exceptional personal bonuses, getting a college degree at 40 years of age, being invited to be a homecoming parade marshal, teaching at all three levels of the Anamosa school system, the retirement roast thanks to Marg Hummel and "trodding the boards" with Starlighters. She is survived by her son, Jim, and his wife, Cam; daughter, Marybess, and her husband, Dr. John Goeppinger; her grandchildren, Amelia Kooistra (Bryan), Anna Anderson (Neal) and John Goeppinger; her great-grandchildren, Ethan and Natalie Kooistra and Evan and Adam Anderson; and several much-loved nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will not be held at this time due to the current coronavirus pandemic. There was a graveside service and she was interred on Wednesday, April 22, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Anamosa, in the presence of her children and their spouses. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Anamosa Library and Learning Center, St. Patrick's Church or to a .
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020