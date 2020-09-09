KATHLEEN "KATHY" DRISCOLL Cedar Rapids Kathleen "Kathy" Driscoll, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. A private family service will be offered at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories on Saturday, Sept. 12, with the Rev. Father Mark Murphy officiating. Kathy is survived by her sons, Bob (Shelley) Driscoll of Knoxville, Tenn., and Tim (Shannon) Driscoll of Grimes, Iowa; five grandchildren, Delaney, Logan, Drew, Brody and Daryl; her brother, Jim (Vicki) Bruce of The Villages, Fla.; her cousin, Sue (Jack) Lindstrom of Marion; her aunt, Pat Smith, and cousin, Cindy Smith; and her nieces and nephew near Minneapolis, Minn. Kathy graduated from Washington High School in 1962. Her first job was as a legal secretary for Cedar Rapids city attorney Dave McGuire and Associates. She left that job to help run and manage the Little King Restaurant in downtown Cedar Rapids with her husband Dave for 34 years. They sold the restaurant in 2001, and Kathy went on to work as a CNA, and then as a paraeducator for 8½ years for the Cedar Rapids school district. She also worked part-time for Kay's Kanine since she loved all animals, especially dogs. Kathy was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church for 54 years and was a devoted follower of Jesus. She loved Elvis Presley, dancing, playing euchre, boating and spending time with family and friends. She will miss her dear friends from her exercise club, her mermaid swimming friends, her line dancing friends, her group from the Home Port and her euchre group. Kathy's family will dearly miss her smile and warmth and her endless caring nature. She always put others first and was the first person to put a card in a mail when someone had a birthday or was in need. We do rejoice in knowing that God's promise is real, and as a believer in Jesus as her savior, that she is basking in God's eternal heavenly glory. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Jude Catholic Church.



