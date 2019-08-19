|
KATHLEEN E. PIKE Central City Kathleen E. Pike, 95, a lifelong resident of Central City, Iowa, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the Pennington Square Assisted Living Center in Monticello, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the United Church of Christ in Central City, officiated by Pastor Vicki Engelmann. Burial will take place in North Boulder Cemetery in Prairieburg, Iowa. Kathleen was born May 16, 1924, in Walker, Iowa, the daughter of Harris and Eunice (Price) Wilson. She attended country school and graduated from Central City High School in 1941. On May 24, 1943, Kathleen was united in marriage to Richard D. Pike in Central City while he was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He passed away in 2003. She taught in rural schools for five years and worked by her husband's side on their family farm near Prairieburg. Kathleen was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ in Central City and was the founder and member of the Hills Mills Homemaker Club for 72 years. She enjoyed her flower garden and sewing projects for her family. Kathleen is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Colleen (Gary) Schulz of La Porte City, Iowa, and Stuart (Patricia) Pike of Monticello, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Ryan, Bryce, Jessica, Samantha, Daniel, Bryan, Kyle, Darrell and Richie; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ula Mae Boynton; sister-in-law, Mavis McCallister; and brother-in-law, Paul Pike. A memorial fund has been established in Kathleen's memory. Please share a memory of Kathleen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019