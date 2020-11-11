KATHLEEN "KATHIE" FAINE Cedar Rapids Kathleen "Kathie" Faine, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date when all are able to celebrate her life. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, and Kathie's full obituary can be viewed at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Ghosh and the entire staff at the The Ghosh Center as well as Mercy Hospice for the excellent care provided to Kathie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be divided between Kathie's three favorite charities: Anna Purna Ghosh Foundation; Especially For You; and Faith, Hope and Charity.