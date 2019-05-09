KATHLEEN "KATHY" FAUROTE Cedar Rapids Kathleen "Kathy" Faurote, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long battle with kidney disease and breast cancer. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Kathleen Claretta Lawrence was born June 17, 1948, in her home in rural Prairieburg, Iowa, to Wesley and Tracy "Clara" (Marek) Lawrence. She attended grade school at St. Joseph's in Prairieburg and graduated from Monticello High School. After high school, she was employed at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, where she worked for the next 50 years as an assembly operator. Kathleen was united in marriage with John Faurote on June 17, 1978. To this union, three sons were born. Kathleen enjoyed traveling, visiting places such as Alaska, Hawaii, India, the Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand, along with most of the 50 states. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and an active supporter of show choir at Xavier High School. She is survived by her husband; three sons, Shawn (Stephanie) Faurote of Thornton, Colo., Eric Faurote of Omaha, Neb., and Ryan Faurote of Ames; grandchildren, Jadyn, Maddox and Gabriel Faurote of Thornton, Colo.; siblings, Martina Seik of Blairstown, Loras (Marilyn) Lawrence of Monticello, Marcus (Mary) Lawrence of Marion, Cletus (Linda) Lawrence of Central City, Joann (Jack) Carrothers of Colfax, Mariann (Glenn) Holliday of Dahlgren, Va., and Clair Lawrence of Monticello; sisters-in-law, Kay Lawrence of Monticello and Denise Lloyd-Lawrence of Anamosa; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clement, Claret "CW", and Cyril Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Damon Morrison and Charles Seik; nieces, Diane Lawrence, Denise Hugh and Karen Holliday; and nephews, Lee, Terry and John Lawrence. Memorials may be directed to the Xavier Foundation or All Saints Catholic Church. Please share your support and memories with Kathleen's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019