Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Faurote
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kathy" Faurote

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen "Kathy" Faurote Obituary
KATHLEEN "KATHY" FAUROTE Cedar Rapids Kathleen "Kathy" Faurote, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, after a long battle with kidney disease and breast cancer. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday, May 13, at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids, with a vigil service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visitation also one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Kathleen Claretta Lawrence was born June 17, 1948, in her home in rural Prairieburg, Iowa, to Wesley and Tracy "Clara" (Marek) Lawrence. She attended grade school at St. Joseph's in Prairieburg and graduated from Monticello High School. After high school, she was employed at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids, where she worked for the next 50 years as an assembly operator. Kathleen was united in marriage with John Faurote on June 17, 1978. To this union, three sons were born. Kathleen enjoyed traveling, visiting places such as Alaska, Hawaii, India, the Panama Canal, Australia and New Zealand, along with most of the 50 states. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and an active supporter of show choir at Xavier High School. She is survived by her husband; three sons, Shawn (Stephanie) Faurote of Thornton, Colo., Eric Faurote of Omaha, Neb., and Ryan Faurote of Ames; grandchildren, Jadyn, Maddox and Gabriel Faurote of Thornton, Colo.; siblings, Martina Seik of Blairstown, Loras (Marilyn) Lawrence of Monticello, Marcus (Mary) Lawrence of Marion, Cletus (Linda) Lawrence of Central City, Joann (Jack) Carrothers of Colfax, Mariann (Glenn) Holliday of Dahlgren, Va., and Clair Lawrence of Monticello; sisters-in-law, Kay Lawrence of Monticello and Denise Lloyd-Lawrence of Anamosa; numerous nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clement, Claret "CW", and Cyril Lawrence; brothers-in-law, Damon Morrison and Charles Seik; nieces, Diane Lawrence, Denise Hugh and Karen Holliday; and nephews, Lee, Terry and John Lawrence. Memorials may be directed to the Xavier Foundation or All Saints Catholic Church. Please share your support and memories with Kathleen's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now