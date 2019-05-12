KATHLEEN "KAY" HART Manchester Kathleen "Kay" Hart, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Arbor Lane Assisted Living in Burnsville, Minn. She was born on Jan. 14, 1936, in Denison, Iowa, the daughter of Allen Dale and Mary Jane (Luft) Cose. Kay was raised and educated in the Denison area, graduating from Denison High School in 1953. Her family then moved to Waterloo and Kay pursued her education at the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls. On Oct. 25, 1959, Kay was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" Hart in Waterloo. Two sons were born to this union. Together they resided in Manchester, where they owned and operated Hart Furniture until their retirement in 1998. Dick passed away on Jan. 13, 2014. Kay was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church, now Cornerstone Community Church, her entire married life. Kay was active in the women's ministry at the church and an active member of its EZY Group. She also served for many years on the Manchester Cemetery Board and as a volunteer at the Camp Courageous Garage Sale. Kay enjoyed cooking and counted cross stitch. However, spending time with her family was most important. Kay's giving spirit and loving heart will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Survivors include her two sons, Douglas R. (Susan) Hart of Lakeville, Minn., and Thomas J. (Jolene) Hart of Farmington, Minn.; five grandchildren, Bryan, Alexander, Sabrina, Mason and Sophia Hart; her siblings, James (Barbara) Cose of Carson City, Nev., David (Ann) Cose of Modesto, Calif., Richard (Charlotte) Cose of Waterloo, Craig (Lynda) Cose of Waterloo, Charles (Lois) Cose of Stevens Point, Wis., Marsha Muir of Waterloo, Cynthia (Rick) Troyna of Raymond, Scott (Vicki) Cose of Waterloo and Steven Cose of Waterloo. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; her sister, Diane (Merlin) Heinselman; and a brother-in-law, Glenn Muir. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Cornerstone Community Church in Manchester, with Jerry Hale officiating. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends also may call one hour before the service on Friday at the church. Interment: Oakland Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa. Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019