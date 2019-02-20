|
KATHLEEN HAYES Cedar Rapids Kathleen Hayes, 45, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Kathleen was born Dec. 15, 1973, in North Carolina, the daughter of Bruce and Mary (Gaffney) Hayes. She graduated from Metro High School in 1991 and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College. Kathleen was a stay-at-home mom to her son Jacob, whom she loved dearly. Survivors include her son, Jacob Ciha of Cedar Rapids; parents, Bruce and Mary Hayes of Cedar Rapids; brother, Jeremiah (Sarah) Hayes of Milwaukee, Wis.; grandmother, Martha Fink of Edgewood; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Kathleen was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Rita Gaffney and Howard and Pat DuBois. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established for her son Jacob. Please share a memory of Kathleen at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019