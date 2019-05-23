KATHLEEN (KATHY) HUGHES Cedar Rapids Kathleen (Kathy) Hughes, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on May 22, 2019. She was born Dec. 31, 1946, to Eugene and Kathleen (Davis) Norcross in Princeton, Mo. Kathy enjoyed more than 30 years of geriatric nursing. She was working in Kenosha, Wis., when she met the love of her life, Joe Hughes. They were married on Nov. 1, 1980, in Great Lakes, Ill. Kathy was known as the gift giver, the bake sale queen, and a lover of all animals, large and small. Kathy is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Brian; grandchildren, Jordan, Keith, Jaydann and Joey; sister, Marnes (Gene) Christy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Hill; brother, Richard Norcross; and grandson, Hunter. A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 24, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, Stateroom, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. A graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in Kathy's name to a local humane society. Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com. Published in The Gazette on May 23, 2019