KATHLEEN LONG Wallingford, Conn. Kathleen McElligott Long passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 85 years, in Wallingford, Conn. Born on March 20, 1935, in Buchanan County, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late William and Clara McElligott. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert L. Long. Kathy was a loving mother to her five children, Denice (Dermot) Jones, Lisa Long, Diane Long, Brian (Jen) Long and Stephen (Anne) Long; a devoted grandmother to Will, Catie, Luke, Matthew and Gabby; and beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Kathy was one of six siblings, Ambrose McElligott (d), Donald McElligott, Mariam Flaherty, Leo McElligott and Margie Bleakmore. She will be dearly missed by them and her extended family and friends. Kathy was a devout Catholic who dedicated her time to being of service to others. Over her decades-long nursing career, she touched many lives, uplifting those in her care with dedicated skill and deep compassion. She was well-known in the community as a visiting nurse and served as supervisor for many years at the Orange Visiting Nurses Association. Kathy also dedicated her time as volunteer Eucharistic Minister at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. Kathy's big-hearted benevolence affected many. She will fondly be remembered for her positive outlook, great sense of humor, creative spirit, deep faith, and her unwavering care and support of her loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Feb. 27, 2021 at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Road, Orange, Conn., (Meet directly at church). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, Conn. The Long family is grateful to the caring staff at the Argonauta/Masonicare at Ashlar Village. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut or the Orange Food Bank.
