KATHLEEN MAE OSBORN Ely Kathleen Mae Osborn, 66, of Ely, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in her home. Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Ludmila's Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with Father Ken Glaser presiding. Burial will be in Rogers Grove Cemetery near Ely. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW, where there will be a 3:45 p.m. rosary. At the request of the family, please dress in your favorite Hawkeye or John Deere attire to honor Kathy's memory. Kathleen was born May 3, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Robert and Lois (Miller) Mackey. She graduated from Cedar Rapids LaSalle High School, Class of 1971. Kathleen was united to William Osborn on Aug. 14, 1971, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church. Kathy and Bill farmed near the Ely area their entire marriage. She also owned and operated an in-home day care for many years. She enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, football, shopping, going to craft shows, country concerts and vacation cruises. Her most precious times were spent with her husband of more than 48 years, Bill, her loving family and, especially, the grandkids. Her love for children was indescribable, and she always was happy to hug and hold babies every time she could. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Amy Krug of Amana, Billy Osborn of Ely and Tom Osborn of Ely; eight grandchildren, Kayla (Brad) Malatek, Kassie and Karsten Krug and Hannah, B.J., Dylan, Cadence and Alivia Osborn; siblings, Terry (Jan) Mackey of Ely and Janice (Mark) Heathman of Swisher; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Gary Mackey in infancy, and Kevin Mackey. Memorials may be directed to St. Ludmila Catholic Church in her name. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019