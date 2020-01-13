|
KATHLEEN MARIE KRIEGEL Brooklyn Kathleen Marie Kriegel, 91, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Brooklyn Community Estate. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brooklyn, with Fr. Corey Close officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Brooklyn. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Kloster Funeral Home Brooklyn with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be contributed to Essence of Life Hospice, Amana, Iowa. Kathleen is survived by her children, John Kriegel of Victor, Bev (Ken) Rubner of Marion, Patty (Merle) Hall Brooklyn and Chris Zimmerman (Ron Berger) Cedar Rapids; along with 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo (Betty) Niner; and two sisters, Billie (Robert) Kriegel and Dorothy Loughry. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, in 2002; two sons, Stephen in infancy and Ronald, in 2019; a great-grandson, Alex Slaymaker; and a sister, Ruthie Dunn. Kathleen Marie Niner was born June 25, 1928, in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Chester Niner and Marie Schaffer Niner. She received her education in the area schools and graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1946. She attended teachers' school in Clinton, Iowa, and taught school for a period of time. She and Gerald Peter Kriegel were united in marriage on Feb. 15, 1947, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Brooklyn. The couple farmed in the area for many years. Katy was a wonderful wife and mother and spent her life around her family. She enjoyed gardening, loved to cook and was great at playing cards. She and Gerald loved to square dance. Katy was a lifelong member of St Patrick Church, and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a member of the Brooklyn Ruritans and the River Road Club. The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to Essence of Life Hospice and Brooklyn Community Estate for the care extended to Katy. They also want to acknowledge the many loving visits Katy received from her family and many friends during her time at Brooklyn Estate. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020