Kathleen "Kay" Naber
KATHLEEN "KAY" NABER Winthrop Kathleen "Kay" Naber, 91, of Winthrop, Iowa, died peacefully at her home on Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Winthrop with the Rev. David Beckman officiating. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop. Interment: St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are asked to wear a mask inside the funeral home and church. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail, text or phone. Kathleen Alice Steffen was born July 30, 1929, in Luxembourg, Iowa, the daughter of Aloysius W. and Mary M. (Maiers) Steffen. She received her education at the Luxembourg School. Kay was united in marriage to William Gerald Naber on Nov. 8, 1950, in Luxembourg, Iowa. Kay was a mother and farmer, helping Bill with all the work on the farm. Bill died on Oct. 31, 1992, and Kay later moved to Winthrop. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church where she had been active in the choir. Kay enjoyed crocheting, baking and playing cards with her friends at Delhi for 35 years. Kay is survived by her five children, Craig (Deb) Naber of Winthrop, Mary Kay Naber of Winthrop, Jerry (Dee) Naber of Winthrop, Bret (Kathie) Naber of Hiawatha and Bill (Tammy) Naber of Quasqueton; nine grandchildren, Jared, Lauren and Ricky Riis, Kevin and Jessica Naber, Jeremy Ryan and Michael Naber and Kaylee and Brock Naber; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Rita Willenbring of Cascade; sister-in-law, Kay Steffen of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews. Kay was preceded in death by her husband; and five siblings, Aggie Demmer, Esther Bockenstedt, Sally Naber, Dottie Maiers and Gene Steffen.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 3, 2020.
