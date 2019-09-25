Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Iowa City, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen "Kaye" Rogers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen "Kaye" Rogers Obituary
KATHLEEN "KAYE" PATRICIA (MCCUNE) ROGERS Iowa City Kathleen "Kaye" Patricia (McCune) Rogers, 80, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, in Mankato, Minn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Iowa City Hospice. Kaye Rogers was born April 16, 1939, in Holbrook, Iowa, to Daniel Patrick and Mary "Mamie" Kathleen (Spratt) McCune. After graduating high school in Parnell, she went on to earn her B.A. from Mount Mercy College. Kaye then joined the order of the Sisters of Mercy as a nun where she served for many years. After returning to secular life, she married Richard "Dick" Rogers on Sept. 3, 1971, in Holbrook. Kaye was a dedicated and well-loved teacher. She taught psychology at Iowa City High School for 29 years, retiring in 1999. Following the death of her husband on April 13, 2019, she moved to Mankato to be closer to family. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She volunteered at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, serving as a cuddler for babies in the NICU and working in the gift shop. Kaye enjoyed reading, going out with friends and spending time with family. Kaye is survived by her two sons, Tim Rogers of Glenview, Ill., and David (Renee) Rogers of Mankato; two brothers, Dr. Philip McCune of Grinnell and Paul (Pat) McCune of Hartford, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Colin, Clancy, Vivian, Jasper and Lorelei. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, LaVonne McCune. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now