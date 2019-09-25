|
KATHLEEN "KAYE" PATRICIA (MCCUNE) ROGERS Iowa City Kathleen "Kaye" Patricia (McCune) Rogers, 80, of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2019, in Mankato, Minn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City. The Very Rev. Rudolph Juarez will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Iowa City Hospice. Kaye Rogers was born April 16, 1939, in Holbrook, Iowa, to Daniel Patrick and Mary "Mamie" Kathleen (Spratt) McCune. After graduating high school in Parnell, she went on to earn her B.A. from Mount Mercy College. Kaye then joined the order of the Sisters of Mercy as a nun where she served for many years. After returning to secular life, she married Richard "Dick" Rogers on Sept. 3, 1971, in Holbrook. Kaye was a dedicated and well-loved teacher. She taught psychology at Iowa City High School for 29 years, retiring in 1999. Following the death of her husband on April 13, 2019, she moved to Mankato to be closer to family. She was an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She volunteered at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics, serving as a cuddler for babies in the NICU and working in the gift shop. Kaye enjoyed reading, going out with friends and spending time with family. Kaye is survived by her two sons, Tim Rogers of Glenview, Ill., and David (Renee) Rogers of Mankato; two brothers, Dr. Philip McCune of Grinnell and Paul (Pat) McCune of Hartford, Wis.; and five grandchildren, Colin, Clancy, Vivian, Jasper and Lorelei. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister, LaVonne McCune. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019