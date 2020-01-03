|
|
KATHLEEN S. KUBIK Vinton Kathleen S. Kubik, 74, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. To honor her wishes, she was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Kathleen was born April 10, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, to Harold and Hester (King) Kubik. Following high school graduation, she attended Taylor University in Upland, Ind., and received a medical technology degree. Prior to retirement, she served as a medical tech at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Kathleen volunteered at Bridge Haven and supported the Shellsburg Food Pantry. She loved to travel including internationally. A loving Christian, she enjoyed membership at Oak Grove Christian Church near Shellsburg. She is survived by her sister, Carol of Woodstock, Conn., and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Patricia. When the service is determined a notice will be published in the Gazette. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020