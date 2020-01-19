|
|
KATHLEEN S. KUBIK Vinton Kathleen S. Kubik, 74, died on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following an extended illness. To honor her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Church in Shellsburg with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Friends may register from 9 a.m. until service time. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Kathleen was born April 10, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, to Harold and Hester (King) Kubik. Following high school graduation, she attended Taylor University in Upland, Ind., and received a medical technology degree. Prior to retirement, she served as a medical tech at Mayo Hospital in Rochester, Minn. Kathleen volunteered at Bridgehaven and supported the Shellsburg Food Pantry. She loved to travel, including internationally. A loving Christian, she enjoyed membership at Oak Grove Christian Church near Shellsburg. She is survived by her sister, Carol of Woodstock, Conn., and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her infant sister, Patricia. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020