Kathleen "Kate" Waln
KATHLEEN "KATE" A. WALN Amana Kathleen "Kate" A. Waln, 78, of rural Amana, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed in Kathleen's name to Safe Haven of Iowa County or the donor's choice. Face masks and social distancing are required. Kate is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard; two daughters, Nancy (Mark) Dvorak of Keystone and Gina Kolsto of Walford; five grandchildren, Dylan (Maggie) Dvorak of Keystone, Lance (Hannah) Dvorak of Chelsea, Onnah Dvorak of Keystone, Kevin Kolsto Jr. of Iowa City and Jordan Kolsto of Iowa City; two great-grandchildren, Brantley and Hudson Dvorak; and one brother, Raymond (Claudette) Ballard of Norway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Agnes (Kimm) Ballard; and a son-in-law, Kevin Kolsto Sr. Online condolences may be left at www.klosterfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
10:30 - 01:30 PM
Kloster Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
298 W Washington St
Marengo, IA 52301
(319) 642-3600
