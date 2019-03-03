KATHLYN MULLIN Cedar Rapids Kathlyn "Kathie" Mullin, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Feb. 28, 2019, at her home. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. A visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Kathlyn Faye Kruse was born Oct. 10, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Richard and Bonnie (Hamman) Kruse. She attended Washington High School and graduated in 1977. Kathie was married to Scott Mullin on June 19, 1999, at the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids. She enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, watching soap operas, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Oregon Ducks football, and she loved her cats. Kathie is survived by her husband, Scott; one daughter, Carrie (Jeremy) Farmer; four stepchildren, Jen (Kim) Mullin, Jeremy (Abby) Mullin, Joe (Ranell) Mullin and Jessica Mullin; grandchildren, Kyleigh and Owen Farmer, Kaytlynn Biretz, Hanna and Billie Mullin, Matthew and Emily Boyles and Myleigh and Harper Mullin; and one sister, Kerrie (Dennis) Haerther. She was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary